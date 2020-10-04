Coach Bruce Arians said Howard suffered a ruptured Achilles during Sunday's 38-31 win against the Chargers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Howard's fourth campaign will end precisely at the quarter mark of the season, leaving him with 11 catches (on 19 targets) for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers will forge ahead with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson at tight end.