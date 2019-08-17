Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Quiet in Game 2
Jones rushed for seven yards on two carries during Friday's 16-14 win over Miami. He added a 15-yard kick return during the contest.
Both of Jones and Peyton Barber got their only two carries of the game during Tampa Bay's opening possession, neither doing much during the drive that ended in a punt. Tampa Bay ran the bulk of their first-team skill players out for just the first drive and so it's hard to make much of anything that happened Friday. Coming off a rough rookie campaign, Jones still seems poised to share carries with Barber, who currently sits atop the depth chart, but the picture should become clearer Friday against Cleveland.
