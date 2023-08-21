Coach Mike McCarthy said Jones (groin/suspension) will be "challenged" to return this week in time for Dallas' third preseason game, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones is suspended for the first two games of the regular season and has missed the first two preseason contests with a groin injury suffered on August 7. The veteran is trying to push for a job behind Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, and Rico Dowdle.