Jones (groin/suspension) isn't in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Jones is slated to miss the first two regular-season games of 2023 due to a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, but he's also picked up a groin injury during training camp, which will keep him sidelined for Dallas' preseason opener. With Ezekiel Elliott no longer in the picture, Tony Pollard is slated for a full-time role, but behind him, there appears to be an open competition for snaps between Jones, Malik Davis, rookie Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle.