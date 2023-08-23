Jones (groin/suspension) was able to practice Tuesday, giving him a chance to play in the Cowboys' final preseason game Saturday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The running back is already slated to miss the first two games of the regular season due to a PED suspension, but Jones has also been sidelined in camp and the preseason due to a groin injury. In his absence, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle have impressed and risen up the depth chart. If Jones can get back up to speed this week and suit up Saturday against the Raiders, he would at least get his own chance to make his case for backup snaps behind Tony Pollard once his suspension is up.