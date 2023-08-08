Coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that Jones (groin/suspension) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Already poised to miss the first two games of the season due to a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, Jones now is dealing with a groin issue that kept him off the practice field Tuesday. It's unclear exactly how much time he'll need to recover, but per McCarthy's comment, he likely won't mix into drills again until next week, at the earliest. With Tony Pollard away from the team tending to a personal matter, Malik Davis, rookie Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle and Hunter Luepke are the Cowboys' available running backs at training camp.