Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Jones (groin/suspension) will miss some time at practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones, who was recently suspended two games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, will also now miss time in training camp due to a groin injury. If Jones' groin injury impacts his availability for preseason action, beginning with Saturday's upcoming match against the Jaguars, it could give Malik Davis an easier path to securing the No. 2 role behind Tony Pollard.