Jones was released by the Cowboys on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones never played for Dallas as he was suspended for the first two weeks of the season due to violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, while he was also dealing with a groin injury during camp. The veteran back was expected to compete for snaps behind starter Tony Pollard this season, but he'll now have to find a new opportunity if he's going to play in 2023.