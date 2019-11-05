Logan secured his only target for two yards, returned three kickoffs for 78 yards and ran back three punts for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Logan logged two snaps from scrimmage in addition to his special teams duties, which he filled effectively once more. Logan could potentially carve out a handful more opportunities in the offense as the second half of the season unfolds, although the Buccaneers backfield remains crowded with newly minted starter Ronald Jones, Peyton Barber and Dare Ogunbowale all ahead of Logan on the depth chart.