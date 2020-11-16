Hudson did not record any statistics across seven snaps from scrimmage in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Hudson has now garnered active status in every game from Week 2 onward, although that's only led to a 2-21 line on a total of six targets. Coach Bruce Arians continues to roll with four active tight ends on most weeks, but both Hudson and position mate Antony Auclair are being used exclusively in a run-blocking capacity with both Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate healthy in front of them.