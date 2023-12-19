Hudson had five catches for 49 yards on five targets in Saturday's overtime win over the Vikings.
Hudson had as 25 offensive snaps in the win, equaling the total of offensive snaps the two previous weeks. He's the primary pass-catching tight end option for the Bengals, but not the solo option.
