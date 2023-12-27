Hudson caught one of his two targets for five yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

Hudson handled his highest snap percentage of the season Saturday, playing 50 percent of the Bengal's offensive snaps. Despite this increased playing time, the veteran played fewer snaps (32) than fellow tight end Drew Sample (35). Additionally, the latter was more involved in the passing game with three catches on three targets for 38 yards. With limited usage while splitting time, Hudson's fantasy utility should remain limited as the Bengals visit the Chiefs in Week 17.