Hudson is re-signing with the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson spent much of last season on Cincinnati's practice squad but eventually emerged as the top pass catcher at tight end amidst a disappointing season for free-agent acquisition Irv Smith (who has since moved on to Kansas City). The Bengals signed Mike Gesicki and re-signed Drew Sample earlier this week, ensuring Hudson will again have to fight for his playing time. Sample figures to do a lot of the blocking, likely leaving Hudson and Gesicki to compete for slot work and playing time in obvious passing situations.