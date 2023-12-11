Hudson put the Bengals ahead on Sunday in the third quarter of their win against the Colts with a short touchdown catch and netted two catches for 21 yards on the three targets.
Hudson's snap share has decreased after peaking 36 percent in Week 11, but he still found a way to make an impact on Sunday. He had just 13 offensive snaps against the Colts.
