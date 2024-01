Hudson recorded three catches on seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Hudson tied for the team lead in targets with Ja'Marr Chase, matching his season high. However, that didn't lead to a big performance, as the Bengals' offense struggled to move the ball for much of the game. Despite seeing at least four targets in seven of his last nine games, Hudson has failed to surpass 50 receiving yards in that span.