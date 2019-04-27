Buccaneers' Terry Beckner: Heading to Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Beckner in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 215th overall.
This is the perfect dart throw at this stage in the draft. Beckner is as toolsy as almost any defensive lineman in this class. He was a five-star recruit out of high school who never reached the lofty expectations due in part to a 2016 torn ACL. Beckner still managed 11.0 tackles for loss in each of his last two seasons and was more than worth a look in the draft's end game.
