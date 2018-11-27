Anderson worked out for the Lions on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

In Detroit's first game without Kerryon Johnson (knee) on Thanksgiving, the backfield fared well against a stout Bears defensive front, combining for 23 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns. LeGarrette Blount took on the bulk of the work -- 19 runs for 88 yards and the pair of scores -- which was more than double his carry count (7.8 per game) from the first 10 contests of the season. While the Lions may be doing their due diligence with Anderson, he could take some of the burden off Blount if he lands a deal in Detroit.

