Anderson is working out for the Texans on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Anderson has been without a team since being released by Detroit on Sep. 17. The 28-year-old took 16 carries for just 42 yards (2.6 YPC) in two games with the Lions this season.

