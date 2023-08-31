Johnson joined the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Johnson failed to earn a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster as depth receiver and special teams contributor, but he will stick around in Seattle nonetheless. He had a scary incident in the team's first preseason game that resulted in him being stretchered off the field and ultimately receiving a concussion diagnosis. Fortunately, he was eventually able to return and will now look to impress at practice.