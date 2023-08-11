Johnson needed a stretcher to get off the field during halftime of Thursday's preseason contest versus the Vikings, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

An unknown Seahawk was in the blue medical tent for about 20 minutes before halftime, at which point Johnson was immobilized and placed on a stretcher, per Henderson. The nature of Johnson's injury is unknown, but the 2021 undrafted free agent was in the running for one of the final spots at wide receiver for Seattle.