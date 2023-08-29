The Seahawks waived Johnson on Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Johnson sustained a concussion early in the preseason but returned to the field for the team's exhibition finale. He was unable to land a spot on the team's 53-man roster and will now seek out other opportunities.
More News
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Released from hospital•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Tests reveal concussion•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Makes visit to hospital•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Stretchered off field Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Sticks in Seattle after 2022 season•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Three grabs in wild-card loss•