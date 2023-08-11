Johnson (concussion) was released from the hospital Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Johnson was taken to the hospital after taking a big hit during Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings. Tests at the hospital revealed no additional injuries beyond the concussion, and it's encouraging that Johnson has been released the next day. Nonetheless, he will have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before returning to the football field.
More News
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Tests reveal concussion•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Makes visit to hospital•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Stretchered off field Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Sticks in Seattle after 2022 season•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Three grabs in wild-card loss•
-
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Elevated for wild-card matchup•