Shipley (ACL) participated in team and individual drills in OTAs on Wednesday, Bob McManaman of Arizona Republic reports.

This is huge news for a player that missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Shipley also signed a one-year extension, which is certainly a positive sign of Arizona's confidence in his recovery. If he can keep getting healthy, the 32-year-old is all but guaranteed a role in the team's O-line this season.

