Shipley (ACL) signed a one-year contract extension Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Shipley landed on IR earlier this offseason after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, so a one-year extension is a positive sign of Arizona's confidence in Shipley's recovery. The 32-year-old is now locked up through the Cardinals' 2019 season, and is all but guaranteed a starting or depth role in the team's O-line next year if he can get healthy.

