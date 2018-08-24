Cardinals' A.Q. Shipley: Signs contract extension
Shipley (ACL) signed a one-year contract extension Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Shipley landed on IR earlier this offseason after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, so a one-year extension is a positive sign of Arizona's confidence in Shipley's recovery. The 32-year-old is now locked up through the Cardinals' 2019 season, and is all but guaranteed a starting or depth role in the team's O-line next year if he can get healthy.
