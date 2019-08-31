Cardinals' A.Q. Shipley: Wins starting job
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Shipley will be the team's starting center, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Shipley was able to beat out Mason Cole for the job, who Kingsbury prefers as a depth lineman rather than a starter. The Penn State product will re-gain his role, as he's started all 16 games at center for the team the past two seasons.
