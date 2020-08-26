site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-a-q-shipley-reaches-deal-in-tampa-bay | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' A.Q. Shipley: Reaches deal in Tampa Bay
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shipley signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shipley played for head coach Bruce Arians in Arizona, and now he's poised to be Ryan Jensen's backup center in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Fantasy Football Today
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read