Isabella has a chance to earn an immediate role on offense, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are locked in for key roles, leaving Isabella to compete with a couple other rookies (Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson) and a slew of veterans (Trent Sherfield, Kevin White, Damiere Byrd, Chad Williams) for the third and fourth spots at wide receiver. The No. 4 receiver doesn't get many snaps in a typical NFL offense, but it'll be a different story in Arizona if coach Kliff Kingsbury's pro version of the Air Raid is similar to what he used at Texas Tech -- a scheme heavy on four-wide sets. Given that Charles Clay, Ricky Seals-Jones and Maxx Williams are the top options, there won't be any pressure to keep a tight end on the field at all times. Of course, it's no sure thing the fourth WR will be a better choice, as the position group is full of question marks behind Fitzgerald and Kirk. Isabella's combination of speed (4.31 40), college production (3,526 receiving yards) and second-round draft status makes him an early favorite for the No. 3 job.