The Cardinals and Webb agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013, Webb has developed into a starting quarterback throughout his career, combining for 25 starts in 31 appearances the last two seasons between the Giants and Bengals. During that span, he's notched 96 tackles, 13 pass defenses, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. Webb will help cover for an Arizona CB corps that lost Robert Alford to a torn pectoral muscle during camp.