Webb and Darqueze Dennard will be the Bengals' starting corners for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Webb and Dennard assume starting roles on the heels of William Jackson III (shoulder) and Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) listed as inactive for Sunday. Webb will be tasked with slowing down a plethera of young receivers for Jacksonville, specifically D.J. Chark on the outside for Week 7. In five games this season, Webb has amassed just eight tackles (six solo) and two passed defended.