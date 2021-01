The Cardinals activated Banjo (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, per the league's official transactions report.

Banjo spent roughly a week on the COVID list, which forced him to miss the Cardinals' season-ending loss to the Rams, but he'll now be eligible to return to team facilities. Through 13 appearances in 2020, Banjo notched a career-high 48 tackles (34 solo) along with one defended pass. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.