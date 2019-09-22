Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

It appears the Cardinals were exercising caution by making Jones a limited participant for the final two practices. Through the first two games this year, Jones has five tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup. He'll be up against backup QB Kyle Allen in this contest.

