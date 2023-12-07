Swaim reeled in his two targets for 10 yards while playing 34 of the Cardinals' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Swaim finished with exactly two receptions for the third time in four games, but he's unlikely to see his profile on offense expand in any dramatic way with second-year tight end Trey McBride having locked down the top spot on the depth chart after a string of impressive receiving performances. In fact, Swaim may be more likely to see a downturn in playing time coming out of Arizona's Week 14 bye, as rookie sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins has made a case for more reps at tight end after recording 20-plus-yard receptions in both of the past two contests. Given that Swaim is 30 years old and set to reach free agency this offseason, the 3-10 Cardinals may not be incentivized to hand him snaps at the expense of Higgins.