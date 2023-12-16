Swaim (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Swaim finished the week as a limited practice participant after not participating the two previous sessions. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Elijah Higgins and Blake Whiteheart will provide backup support at tight end behind starter Trey McBride.
