Nelson is in the mix for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind Larry Fitzgerald, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Aside from Fitzgerald and 2017 third-round pick Chad Williams, Nelson is the sole holdover from last year's corps, which lost John and Jaron Brown to free agency. Nelson is thus the top non-Fitz incumbent, but the Cardinals replaced the Browns with Christian Kirk, a second-rounder in April, and free agents Brice Butler and Greg Little. Primarily seen as a deep threat in his three pro seasons, Nelson has improved his route tree, as intimated by wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, who said Nelson "runs really good routes." Nelson added that he's "all over the place" in new coordinator Mike McCoy's offense. If Nelson bumps up his career-best 48 percent share of the offensive snaps from a season ago, the opportunity afforded him could result in a true breakout campaign.