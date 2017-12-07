Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Logs another limited session
Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
It's believed Brown's knee injury stems from Sunday's loss to the Rams, but early indications are that it's not a significant issue. With Brown kicking off Week 14 preparations with two limited practices, he looks like a decent bet to suit up against the Titans this weekend. Even so, Brown has yet to show much of a rapport in quarterback Blaine Gabbert's three previous starts, combining for two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown over that span.
