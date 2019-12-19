Play

Walker has a rib injury and was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Walker had seven tackles and a forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Browns, but he apparently picked up the rib injury at some point. The 27-year-old still seems like a solid bet to play Week 16 since he was still able to practice in some capacity.

