Cardinals' Jonathan Owens: Reverts to IR
Owens (knee) was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Owens signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reported that the defensive back suffered a knee injury, though the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Owens' season will be over unless he reaches an injury settlement and is released by the Cardinals.
