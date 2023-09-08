Beachum (hand) did not participate at practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game at Washington, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
On the bright side for Arizona, Beachum was the only Cardinals player not at practice. If he misses time, the Cardinals will be relatively thin at the tackle position behind starters D.J. Humphries and Paris Johnson headed into Week 1.
