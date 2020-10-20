Drake registered 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries during Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

The Alabama product still has just six receptions for 22 yards on the entire year, but he was dynamite on the ground against Dallas on Monday night, nearly doubling his previous season high in rushing (86 yards). Drake entered Week 6 with a 3.1 yards-per-carry average over his preceding two outings, but he gained 8.2 yards per tote against the Cowboys, much of which can be attributed to a 69-yard fourth-quarter TD jaunt that put an exclamation point on Arizona's dominant performance. Chase Edmonds contributed five rushes for 23 yards against Dallas, but Drake remains the clear No. 1 back with 17.5 carries per game as the Cardinals prepare for a Week 7 matchup against Seattle's seventh-ranked rush defense.