Drake (ankle) isn't expected to play Week 9, but he's making progress and could avoid a lengthy absence, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Speaking to the media Monday morning, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Drake's ankle injury isn't as severe as it initially appeared when he was carted off the field in a Week 7 win over the Seahawks. The running back still figures to miss at least one game after a Week 8 bye, but the Cardinals seem to think he has a shot to make it back for Week 10 or 11, as they haven't placed Drake on injured reserve. Chase Edmonds will fill in as the lead back Sunday against Miami.