Iupati (triceps) won't play in the Cardinals preseason game Saturday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Iupati's tricep injury is enough to keep him out of Saturday's preseason contest but his availability for the season opener remains likely. Arizona doesn't appear overly concerned with his progression and is presumably taking the precautionary route to recovery.

