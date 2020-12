Nugent was elevated from the practice squad with Zane Gonzalez (back) officially out, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Previously the emergency option for the Cardinals, Nugent will take over Zane Gonzalez's (back) role as starting kicker. The 38-year-old was decently successful during his stint with the Patriots, making five of his eight field-goal attempts. Gonzalez, on the other hand, hasn't had a solid season this year, missing six field-goal attempts this season.