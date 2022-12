The Cardinals elevated Cooper on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

This marks Cooper's third elevation in a row, meaning Arizona will need to sign him to the active roster in order to utilize him for the final two games of the season. As for his role Sunday, though, he'll serve as the team's kick returner, with the potential to mix into the offense if injuries strike the receiving corps.