The Cardinals returned Cooper to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
After signing Cooper to the practice squad last Wednesday, Arizona promptly elevated him to the active roster ahead of Sunday's contest against the Chargers. The veteran wideout played exclusively on special teams in the loss, returning one punt for 15 yards and one kickoff for 19 yards. The Cardinals are on bye Week 13, and Cooper's likelihood of being elevated again Week 14 could hinge on the statuses of Greg Dortch (thumb) and Rondale Moore (groin).