McSorley will serve as Arizona's backup quarterback Sunday at Atlanta after head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Colt McCoy cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to start this weekend, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After coming in relief for a concussed McCoy in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos, McSorley drew his first career start Week 16 against the Buccaneers. He proved to be mistake-prone in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss, committing three turnovers (one interception, two lost fumbles) while completing just 24 of 45 passes for 4.8 yards per attempt. Even though the 27-year-old McSorley has more theoretical upside of the two quarterbacks at this stage of his career and the 4-11 Cardinals have little on the line in the final two games, Kingsbury will turn the offense back over to the more battle-tested McCoy as Arizona looks to end the season on a high note.