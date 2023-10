The Bears signed McSorley to the practice squad Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

McSorley gives the Bears a third quarterback while Justin Fields recovers from his dislocated thumb suffered in Week 6. Tyson Bagent or Nathan Peterman will start Sunday's game against the Raiders. McSorley appeared in six games for the Cardinals last season, making one start, and completed just 54.2 percent of his throws for 412 yards, zero touchdowns and five interceptions.