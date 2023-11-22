McSorley was cut from the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McSorley was added to Chicago's practice unit in October to operate as an extreme depth option at quarterback while Justin Fields was sidelined with a thumb injury. Now that Fields is back under center, McSorley will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere.
