Sherfield (ankle) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Chad Williams (hamstring) also advanced to full participation Friday to gain clearance for the weekend, but his return from a six-game absence shouldn't have a huge impact on Sherfield. The Vanderbilt product seems to have firmly established himself as the clear No. 2 wideout behind Larry Fitzgerald, drawing 15 targets over the past three weeks and nabbing nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Even if he maintains that level of volume in Week 16, however, Sherfield would hardly rank as a must-play option in fantasy lineups.

