Sherfield played 15 of 77 snaps on offense and recorded one catch for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

The 15 snaps placed Sherfield fourth among Bills receivers, trailing Gabe Davis (63), Stefon Diggs (61) and Khalil Shakir (47) but ranking ahead of Deonte Harty (three). Sherfield has drawn five targets over the Bills' last two contests, but he's not expected to see his profile in the passing attack expand while all of Davis, Diggs and Shakir remain healthy. It doesn't help Sherfield's case that tight end Dawson Knox made his return from injured reserve in Kansas City, which could result in fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (shoulder) absorbing some of the snaps in the slot or on the perimeter that might have otherwise fallen to Shakir, Sherfield or Harty.