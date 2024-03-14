The Vikings are set to sign Sherfield to a one-year deal, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Per Goessling, Sherfield's deal is for $1.79 million and includes a $400,000 signing bonus. In 17 regular-season games with the Bills in 2023, Sherfield caught 11 of his 22 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown. With the Vikings, the 28-year-old figures to compete with Brandon Powell for wideout snaps and targets behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.